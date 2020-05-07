Chicago inmate wearing face mask wrongfully released after identity swap

An internal investigation is underway amid the search for a Chicago inmate, who police say was wrongfully released from jailed after he promised another inmate money to swap identities.

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, who was wrongfully released from a Chicago jail. He was being held on a $50,000 bond for unlawful use of a weapon. (Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office/WBBM/CNN)

Authorities are searching for 21-year-old Jahquez Scott, who was released from the Cook County Jail on Saturday while wearing a protective face mask. He allegedly promised 28-year-old Quinton Henderson $1,000 in exchange for his identity.

Henderson, originally booked on drug charges, was scheduled to be released Saturday. Instead, Scott used Henderson’s full name and personal information to pose as the other man and leave jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was wearing a face mask at the time. The sheriff’s office was ordered by a federal judge to provide face masks for all inmates who are quarantined for any reason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jail staff realized something was wrong when the real Henderson came to provide information for his discharge and his paperwork was missing, the sheriff’s office said.

An internal investigation was underway Tuesday evening.

Scott was being held on a $50,000 bond for unlawful use of a weapon. He was going to be placed on electronic monitoring if he made bond.

Henderson is no longer due to leave jail. He was ordered held without bond on charges of violating the bond on his original narcotics case, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces additional charges of helping an inmate escape.

