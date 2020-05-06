Chase that started in Manhattan ends on I-70

A chase involving a stolen car started in Manhattan and ended on I-70 when the car flipped.

According to Riley County Police, officers were headed to Walmart in Manhattan for the report of a theft.

When they arrived in the area, they found the suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to stop the car in the 1100 block of Pillsbury Drive, when the drive took off at a high rate of speed.

The chase made it to I-70, where the Kansas Highway Patrol took over.

A short time after getting onto I-70, troopers used stop sticks and then a tactical maneuver.

Around 2:00p.m. the car flipped into the median and stopped.

Two people were taken into custody, without injury, near mile-marker 318.

KHP has not released the name of those involved.