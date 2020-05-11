Chase on I-70 ends on Wanamaker

One person is in custody after a high speed chase on I-70 ended in Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the chase started around 2:00p.m. west of Topeka.

Troopers used stop-sticks at the I-470 flyover and deflated the car's tires.

The diver then exited at Wanamaker and was stopped after troopers did a tactical maneuver forcing the car to spin-out.

The driver was taken into custody on various charges.

KHP has not released the name of the driver, or why they originally tried to stop the car.