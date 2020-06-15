Chase ends in Lawrence with shots fired

A car chase has ended in Lawrence with shots fired.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the chase started on Highway 24 near Perry Lake.

Troopers backed off from chasing the suspect as it entered Lawrence, but their helicopter kept tracking the vehicle.

Troopers say the chase ended near 19th and Massachusetts with shots fired.

KHP says the driver of the vehicle was a white man who was wanted in relation to a homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. There were two other passengers in the vehicle.

KHP says no officers are hurt. No word on if the suspect was injured.

At least two people are in custody.

This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.