Chase County Attorney clears troopers in shooting

Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen has determined the actions taken by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who shot a suspect on January 23 on I-35 in southeastern Chase County were "reasonable and legally justified."

Halversen issued his decision Monday.

Dustin Schultz Bergin, 40, of Olathe, was shot after a chase and confrontation with Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. KHP attempted to arrest Schultz-Bergin at Matfield Green Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike. After a brief chase, authorities stopped Schultz-Bergin's vehicle 10 miles north of the service area.

KHP says Schultz-Bergin was armed, causing troopers to shoot in his direction as he fled into a nearby field. He was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition, but has since recovered and is in federal custody.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency say agents recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine and a .380 caliber handgun in the vehicle following the pursuit.

U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McCallister charged Schultz-Bergin with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Schultz-Bergin faces no less than 10 years in a federal prison and fines over 10 million dollars.

