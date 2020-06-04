Charity sends 18,000 lbs. of food to St. Louis

The Zakat Foundation is delivering refugees in St. Louis and church communities fresh food in the wake of protests says a report from the foundation.

The foundation will haul a truckload of farm fresh produce for free distribution on Friday, June 5, reports Abbas Haleem. Refugees in North St. Louis and other families in need will receive the food at 5 Star Market parking lot, 3900 S. Broadway from 3 – 6 p.m. says the report.

The Zakat Foundation is a global charity that specializes in relief aid. The charity will distribute 18,000 lbs. of fruits and vegetables to refugees from Somalia, Iraq and Syrian refugee families, as well as low income families, says Haleem.

The report states that the organization sent St. Louis’ sick and elderly patients 40 boxes of produce and that many churches came to redistribute the food.

Haleem says that each box includes fresh tomatoes, apples, oranges, cucumbers, lettuce, celery, carrots, asparagus, onions and other fruits and vegetables.

The foundation says the decision was fueled by protests around the countries leaving municipal services shut down and countless families without food.

The protests followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which also struck marginalized families unfairly, says Haleem.

The foundation proudly announced that they have distributed over 70,000 packages of food to St. Louis.

