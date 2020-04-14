Charges filed in Topeka homicide

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against a man in relation to a homicide earlier this month.

James Boatwright is being charged for the murder of D'Angelo Payne on April 4. Payne was found with a single gunshot wound in a vehicle on SW Western and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led officials to arrest Boatwright on the charges of Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated; alternatively Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Criminal Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and Violating the Governor's Executive Order. Boatwright is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.