Change of plans: USD 501 will continue food distribution, change process

A day after announcing plans to stop food distribution to thousands of students, Topeka's USD 501 served up a new plan to continue the service.

In a news release received at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, Topeka Public Schools said it will continue grab-and-go meals at four school-associated sites, and several partner agency sites.

According to the news release, the grab-and-go meal distribution would be held at Ross, Pine Ridge Prep, Highland Park High School, and Scott Dual Language Elementary. It said a list of the partner agency meal sites would be available on the district's web site. However, it did not appear to be updated as off 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday, Topeka Public Schools said its final meal distribution would be Wednesday, with food provided at that time to last the rest of the week. USD 501 had been providing 3800 meals a day since school buildings were closed in March. The district said it made the decision for the safety of students and staff, with COVID-19 predicted to peak later this month.

The decision sparked a rush of action from community leaders who wanted to find ways to fill the gap. It also was a topic of discussion during a City Council meeting earlier Tuesday evening, with Mayor Michelle De La Isla saying she was hopeful of being able to make an announcement Wednesday.

In their release late Tuesday, the district said the new process would reduce the number of people involved in the meal production process. They also touted it as a way to expand service to whole families, instead of only children under the age of 18.

In addition to the new grab-and-go process, the district said it would establish additional mobile food pantry sites; distribute back snacks at mobile pantry sites; and continue to offer porch drops to some families in need.

Topeka Public Schools implemented a hotline several weeks ago for families to seek help with their needs. The number is 785-GET-HELP.