Chandler wants lower bond as she awaits murder re-trial

Dana Lynn Chandler, who is charged in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee, is asking a Shawnee County District Court judge to lower her $1 million bond.

Two attorneys representing Chandler, now 60, who is housed in Shawnee County Jail, filed the motion on March 13. The current bond requires cash or a professional surety bond.

The 13-page defense motion to reduce Chandler's bond doesn't specify what bond the judge should impose on the defendant. A phone call to contact Paul R. Oller, a Hays attorney representing Chandler, to learn what bond the judge should order wasn't successful.

By late afternoon, the call hadn't been returned.

Chandler's retrial on the two charges of murder is expected to start some time in the first three months of 2021. So far, a specific date hasn't been scheduled.

As of Tuesday, the Chandler case is next scheduled to be in district court on March 27 when the bond reduction motion could be examined.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios was appointed March 13 to handle the Chandler case. Rios is the third judge to handle the Chandler murder case since 2011.

Chandler has been incarcerated almost nine years since she was arrested in June 2011 in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Chandler was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder of Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53, on July 7, 2002, in Harkness' southwest Topeka home. Each victim was shot at least five times as the two slept.

Chandler's legal defense "requests with this motion a remedy, in the form of a bond modification, for the violations of Ms. Chandler's constitutional rights," her motion to reduce her bond says.

Chandler's attorneys are Paul R. Oller, of Hays, and Cynthia L. Short, an attorney from Missouri.

Citing the Kansas Supreme Court's 2018 ruling to overturn the conviction of Chandler, Chandler contends the Shawnee County prosecution of Chandler was a "circumstantial case 'founded on inferences.' "

In the bond reduction motion, Chandler attorneys proposed a release plan for their client.

A defendant's criminal history "is an important risk factor" that that can be predictive of future offenses, Chandler attorneys said.

"Ms. Chandler is low risk in this domain," defense attorneys said. When 46, Chandler pleaded guilty on February 16, 2006, to second-degree forgery, Chandler defense attorneys said, and she served three years on probation in that case without any technical violations.

Chandler earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kansas and a master's degree in accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Chandler's legal representation of herself after her murder convictions were overturned "has kept her in the mindset of employment, and she is eager to begin working again," her attorneys said.

Chandler defense attorneys said research demonstrates criminal attitudes and behavioral patterns are predictive of a person's future offending.

"Ms. Chandler expresses no pride in criminal behavior," her attorneys wrote. "To the contrary, she expresses strong condemnation of criminal behavior and vehemently maintains her own innocence. Ms. Chandler values honesty very highly. Her experience serving time on a conviction that has since been reversed have only strengthened her adherence to honesty as a value."

Chandler, who has a strong belief in right and wrong, doesn't back down from a disagreement but she isn't "inclined toward physical altercation," and she has "never engaged in a fight" in prison.

The judge could impose a series of "special conditions," including a curfew, where she could travel, and using a global positioning system to monitor her movements if she were released from custody on a lower bond.

If the judge ordered Chandler to wear an ankle monitor while released, it would cost $168 every two weeks, Chandler attorneys said.

When released, Chandler would live with a former elected official in the Shawnee County government. At that site, Chandler could be monitored, she could work in that location, and her attorneys could meet with her at that location, the defense plan said.

Miracles of Innocence, which seeks justice and comprehensive care for the innocent, could provide financial support and transportation for Chandler when needed.

Her nephew and his wife could help Chandler get a job, Chandler's attorneys said.

A new judge was appointed Friday to hear the re-trial of Dana Lynn Chandler, 60, who is charged in the 2002 shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee in a southwest Topeka home.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios has been assigned to handle the re-trial, Chief Judge Richard Anderson said on Friday.

Rios is replacing Senior District Court Judge Robert Fairchild, who earlier was a Douglas County District Court judge and had filled in on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Fairchild asked to be replaced due to the length of time the case could run, Anderson said.

Rios is the third judge to be assigned to the Chandler case. The first was Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parrish, who withdrew from the case in April 2019 because she had to undergo heart surgery.

The re-trial of Chandler, 60, likely will start in the first quarter of 2021 and might conclude in April 2021, a defense attorney representing Chandler has said.

Chandler faces a retrial on two charges of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, slayings of Mike Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53. The bodies were found in Harkness' west Topeka home.

The next hearing in the retrial will be a status conference on March 27.

Based on an earlier agreement of Chandler, who was acting as her own attorney at the time, and the prosecutors, the start-up date for Chandler's re-trial earlier was postponed indefinitely until Chandler agrees she has finished filing motions. A trial normally must start within a specified deadline.

In 2012 following a lengthy trial, Shawnee County District Court jurors convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and Chandler was sentenced to two 50-year prison term.

The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions, concluding prosecutors falsely claimed during the trial that Chandler's former husband had taken out a protection from abuse order against her.