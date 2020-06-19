Chandler to represent self in retrial of two murder counts

Dana Lynn Chandler, who is charged with the shooting deaths of her former husband and his fiancee in 2002, took over her own defense on Friday after telling a judge she didn't want two attorneys, who are experienced in criminal law, representing her.

After Chandler, 60, made it clear she didn't want Paul Oller and Cindy Short as her attorneys, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios immediately instructed the two to remain on the case as Chandler's standby counsel.

As Rios spoke, Chandler shook her head no.

In a motion she filed on June 16, Chandler asked Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios for an order "to remove court-appointed counsel," then she "unequivocally assert(ed) her right to self representation."

If Chandler decides to withdraw from representing herself, Oller and Short will step back into the Chandler case to represent her, the judge said. If Chandler changes her mind and decides to waive her right to act as pro se in her own defense, Oller and Short would be familiar with the case since they sat through it, the judge said.

"The court is going to direct that they will be standby counsel," Rios said. Chandler will sit at the defense counsel table, and Oller and Short will sit behind the bar in the gallery.

"You are the sole litigator of your case," Rios told Chandler.

Chandler indicated she wanted to proceed pro se, meaning she is proceeding without legal counsel. When Chandler did that, Oller, who was next to Chandler, put away his notebook.

Oller and Short moved away from the defense table.

At one point Friday, Chandler asked the judge a question.

"I can't be your counsel" in this matter, the judge told Chandler.

Chandler then asked Rios to withdraw as judge from the case.

Rios refused.

Chandler said she intended to call Rios as a witness in a matter during the case, and Rios twice told Chandler she needed to file a written affidavit in the matter.

As the hearing was ending, Oller said he wasn't seeking to be a standby counsel in the Chandler case.

"But I have an obligation to the court," he said. "I will so serve."

Oller and Short are the sixth and seventh standby counsel during the Chandler cases.

During the hearing, the judge said the minimum sentence for each murder count would be 25 years if Chandler was convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson said the maximum sentence would be life for each count.

Chandler is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2002, double shooting deaths of her former husband, Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, 53.

The bodies of Harkness and Sisco, who were engaged, each bore a number of gunshot wounds when they were found in the basement of the Harkness home in west Topeka.

Following a lengthy trial, a Shawnee County jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

But the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018.

Rios is the third judge assigned to handle the Chandler re-trial. The first was Shawnee County District Court Judge Nancy Parrish, and the second was Senior District Court Judge Robert Fairchild, who had retired from Douglas County District Court.