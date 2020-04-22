Chamber Survey: KS business leaders ready to open economy

A survey of Kansas chamber members shows business leaders are eager to re-open the economy.

"I talk every day with Kansas business leaders across the state that are taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of their workers and customers to ensure we don't return to the exponential spread of this virus we once experienced," Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said. "However, the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will have long-term consequences. Kansas needs to begin planning now so our businesses, their employees and citizens have confidence in the safety of their workplaces so we can begin to reopen the Kansas economy."

The survey revealed 84 percent of Chamber members believe the economy should open within the next two weeks, with 34 percent even saying now is the time to do so.

38 percent of them answered that they thought the state has done too much in response to the coronavirus, while only one percent say it hasn't done enough. But, 76 percent believe that the state should allow business as it is allowed on a federal level.

"Furthermore, these employers appear supportive of Kansas taking a tiered approach to reopening the state's economy. Eighty-seven percent believe that one-size does not fit all and that those parts of the state where COVID-19 has not been as pervasive or are further ahead on the down slope of the virus decline should be able to open sooner than others,” pollster Pat McFerron concluded.