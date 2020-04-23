ChalkWalk brings friendly competition between local Boys & Girls Clubs

Walking around the neighborhood during the Stay-at-Home order, Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan’s Development Director, Melissa Soldan came up with the idea to add positive messages to the sidewalks using chalk.

Soldan saw messages around her neighborhood, and she thought this could be fun to make this something bigger.

This Chalk Walk idea became a fun way to challenge the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence has always been a fun collaborator, and a Jayhawk versus Wildcat competition is fun, and decided bring this rivalry to a positive activity in both the Lawrence and Manhattan communities.

The Boys and Girls Clubs have been creating learning bags for families to pick-up with their supper on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One of the learning bags recently included a pack of chalk along with a message for the family on how they can participate.

“Just create positive messages around Boys and Girls Club it really just …positivity in general…this is a time where really we can lift each other up.” Boys and Girls Club of Lawrence, Director of Marketing and Communications, Alissa Bauer says.

“We did it because we thought it would be fun.” K-State Tennis player, Margot Decker says.

“I think it’s really nice to help the kids.” K-State Tennis player, Anna Turco says.

“It was nice to do something for others” K-State Tennis player, Maria Linares says.

The Boys and Girls Clubs encourage everyone in the community to participate in the Chalk Walk, whether you add art to your sidewalks, or post pictures to social media when you find them using #CHALKWALK.