No injuries are reported after a central Topeka house is struck by gunfire late Thursday.

The incident was reported at 10:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Police say they received numerous calls on gunfire in the area.

Officers found a house had been hit by gunfire but no one inside was hurt.

No suspect information was available and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.