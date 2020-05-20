Cemeteries open, but Memorial Day ceremonies canceled

People honoring loved ones at area cemeteries this Memorial Day will do so without the usual ceremonies.

Newcomer Funeral Group says the traditional services at both Mount Hope and Memorial Park cemeteries are canceled. However, the cemeteries themselves are open, and staff is available to assist visitors.

They plan to post special memorial videos on social media.

The Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan also canceled its service. They, too, are open and encourage people to visit to honor our fallen heroes.

Also on hold for this year, the local Vietnam Veterans chapter's annual ceremony at Historic Topeka Cemetery.

Fort Riley will stream a virtual Memorial Day ceremony from the post's cemetery. People can see that on their Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The cancellations come amid continued restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Mass gatherings are currently limited to no more than 15 people.