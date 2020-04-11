Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti to be released from jail due to coronavirus concerns

NEW YORK (CNN) - Stormy Daniel's former attorney Michael Avenatti will soon be released from jail because of coronavirus concerns.

A federal judge is allowing him to temporarily be on home confinement since Avenatti reportedly had pneumonia last year, making him at risk for contracting the virus.

The celebrity attorney has been at a New York correctional facility for months after he was found guilty earlier this year of attempting to extort Nike of $20 million.

He also faces multiple other charges and is set to go to on trial later this year.

Avenatti will have to quarantine in jail for 14 days and he will return to custody in 90 days while he awaits trial.

