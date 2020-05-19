Cause of Topeka apartment building fire determined, one in custody

The Topeka Fire Department has determined the cause of the fire that set ablaze in an apartment building in central Topeka Tuesday morning, May 19.

The investigation found that the fire was intentionally set. The origin was determined to have been in apartment #25 with an estimated loss of $25,000 most of which is associated to the structural loss.

One dog was found deceased in the apartment of origin of the fire and an occupant was treated for minor injuries gained while evacuating.

A suspect was determined in the investigation and Topeka Fire Investigators have arrested and identified him as 28-year-old Trevor Hughes of Topeka. Hughes was booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on 14 counts of aggravated arson and single counts of burglary, criminal trespass and cruelty to animals.

Any person with information about the circumstances of the fire are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).