Cat starts fire north of Topeka

A fire caused by a cat was started in Shawnee County on Tuesday morning says officials.

Crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of NW North Hills Drive in Shawnee County around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say that two older children were in the home at the time of the incident.

Officials say that the fire was started when a cat jumped on to the stove and pushed a button. The fire then grew up the wall into the attic.

Two dogs and the cat were in the home with the children and all were able to make it safely away from the fire.

Fire investigators are still on scene.

