Casinos set to reopen Memorial Day weekend

Three of the four state owned casinos will reopen Memorial Day weekend.

The Boothill Casino in Dodge City and the Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will welcome guests starting Friday morning, pending regulatory approval.

The Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane is set to reopen on Saturday.

Gaming officials say guests will have temperatures taken at the door, and some amenities like table games and the poker room will not be available.

Seating at slot machines, restaurants and bars have been arranged to maintain social distancing.

The Hollywood Casino in Kansas City says they are currently working with the state's gaming commission and KDHE to finalize their plan for reopening.

Meanwhile, local tribal casinos Golden Eagle and Sac and Fox both say they are aiming to reopen their doors on June 1st.

Prairie Band Casino and Resort has yet to say when they hope to resume operations.