Casey's no longer offering self-serve drinks as precaution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- You might notice changes at the convenience stores you visit.
Topeka area Casey's no longer offer self-serve fountain drinks or coffee. They say the change is only in Kansas.
Company-wide, they're asking people to only use disposable cups, not bring in their own.
They've also closed in-store seating areas.
Some other convenience have taken steps like keeping the self-serve drinks, but having staff hand you the lids and straws.
It's all meant to keep people from touching items and surfaces that others might touch as well.