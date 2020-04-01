Casey's no longer offering self-serve drinks as precaution

You might notice changes at the convenience stores you visit.

Topeka area Casey's no longer offer self-serve fountain drinks or coffee. They say the change is only in Kansas.

Company-wide, they're asking people to only use disposable cups, not bring in their own.

They've also closed in-store seating areas.

Some other convenience have taken steps like keeping the self-serve drinks, but having staff hand you the lids and straws.

It's all meant to keep people from touching items and surfaces that others might touch as well.