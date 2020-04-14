Cars backup Topeka Boulevard for Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry

The COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the challenges of food security for Topekans as struggles to maintain an income continue.

Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry showcased that challenge Tuesday morning at the organization’s free food giveaway near 17th and SW Topeka Boulevard.

The traffic caused backups on Topeka Boulevard until opening at 9:30 am.

Volunteers gave away about 40 thousand pounds of fresh food and produce to those Topekans in need.

Delores Smith has volunteered with Harvester’s for 11 years and claimed Tuesday’s crowd was the largest she’s ever seen.

“I’m sure it isn’t even a percentage of Topeka who need help,” she said. “That’s painful but it’ll pass eventually.”

Bonnie Davis arrived at the lot near Maner Conference Center nearly two hours before the distribution opened Tuesday morning.

“I’m on disability, so groceries are running a little low,” she explained. “You can’t get much in the grocery store.”

Davis expressed gratitude to those giving away the food. “This means I have food,” she said. “I’ve been watching them work their tails off.”

Smith said the uptick of cars filled with people in need broke her heart, but the volunteers that helped with the distribution made the morning easier.

“People have come to help this time that have never come before,” she said. “We’re so proud of them, that’s Topeka.”

All food was given to those in need within hours of opening.