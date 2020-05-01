Carl Carlson: Be smart with stimulus money

The federal government has tried to lighten the load for people with smaller - or no - paycheck with additional unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

“Do not use your money for frivolous things,” Carlson said. “Cause you don't know how long they're gonna keep that up.. and you need to be setting some money aside for that emergency savings, this would be perfect. Matter of fact, I got a text message from my son who's in New York, he works on Broadway so they're all shut down. He sent me a little text, Dad you're gonna be proud, my savings account is growing."

You can check the status of your stimulus payment at irs.gov.