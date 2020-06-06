Carlos O'Kelly's in Topeka close doors early after rush of customers

The closing of a Mexican restaurant that's been in Topeka over three decades came a day early, as the news had customers filing in to eat one last time.

Carlos O'Kelly's District Manager, Darren Schumacher, said Saturday was supposed to be the restaurants last day.

After news broke on Thursday that Carlos O'Kelly's in Topeka was closing its doors permanently, Schumacher said they had a rush of customers.

Many of their signature food items were sold out, forcing the restaurant to close early.

On Saturday, customers were greeted with a sign on the door stating its permanent closing of the Topeka location and thanking them for their support the last 36 years.

Schumacher said the decision stemmed from that area of Topeka no longer bringing in business.

He said, "Anybody that knows Topeka, knows that business has moved away from this area and we opted to stay. We've been here 36 years in Topeka and loved being a part of the community, but it just became increasingly difficult to operate business."

Carlos O'Kelly's still has restaurants in Manhattan, Wichita and Salina.