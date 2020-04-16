Carbondale man behind bars after chase ends in southwest Topeka

A Carbondale man is behind bars Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit that ended in southwest Topeka.

The arrested man was identified as Rob A. Voelker, 27, of Carbondale.

Authorities said Voelker rammed his pickup truck into a Shawnee County sheriff's vehicle shortly before the chase ended.

Shawnee County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the incident began around 3:30 a.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a Ford pickup in the 5500 block of S.W. Randolph Road for a traffic violation.

Rather than stopping, the pickup truck's driver sped away, initiating a pursuit, Stallbaumer said.

The chase went north on S.W. Burlingame Road, west on S.W. 37th and south on S.W. Kiowa Street.

The driver of the pickup truck rammed a deputy’s patrol car in the 3800 block of S.W. Kiowa, then drove back north on Kiowa.

Stallbaumer said a "controlled vehicle intervention maneuver" was utilized in the 3500 block of S.W. Kiowa, which disabled the truck and ended the vehicle pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Voelker, then attempted to flee on foot, but deputies, with the assistance of a K-9, were able to take him into custody.

The investigation on scene indicated Voelker was a fugitive from justice and the pickup truck was reported stolen in Topeka. Stallbaumer said the Topeka Police Department arrived on scene to recover the stolen truck.

Voelker was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail, where Stallbaumer said he was booked on multiple counts, including:

reckless driving; felony fleeing and eluding; aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer; aggravated assault on a law enforcement center; possession of stolen property; felony interference; violation of the executive order; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; fugitive from justice; and other traffic violations.

In addition, Stallbaumer says, Voelker has charges pending from the Topeka Police Department.

