Car stop early Tuesday north of Topeka leads to two arrests

Two people are arrested -- including one on a felony warrant -- following a car stop early Tuesday just north of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff's Deputy Abigail Christian said the car stop occurred around 2:23 a.m. on N.W. US-75 highway near N.W. 46th Street.

Christian said a deputy stopped a 2005 Chrysler 300 with four occupants.

Two of the occupants had warrants for their arrests, Christian said.

Michael D. Johnson, 53, of, Topeka was arrested in connection with a felony parole violation warrant.

Megan N. Fender, 29, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a misdemeanor warrant.

Both were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.