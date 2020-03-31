Car stop early Tuesday north of Topeka leads to two arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Two people are arrested -- including one on a felony warrant -- following a car stop early Tuesday just north of Topeka.
Shawnee County sheriff's Deputy Abigail Christian said the car stop occurred around 2:23 a.m. on N.W. US-75 highway near N.W. 46th Street.
Christian said a deputy stopped a 2005 Chrysler 300 with four occupants.
Two of the occupants had warrants for their arrests, Christian said.
Michael D. Johnson, 53, of, Topeka was arrested in connection with a felony parole violation warrant.
Megan N. Fender, 29, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a misdemeanor warrant.
Both were booked into the Shawnee County Jail.