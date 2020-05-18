Car ends up in creek after Wamego Police chase

The Wamego Police Department received calls of a silver car driving in a reckless manner on May 17 at 9:26 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle at 10th and Lilac. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver failed to stop, resulting in a chase.

Officers pursued the vehicle from Wamego to St. George where the vehicle left the roadway ending up in a creek near Military Trail and Chapman Road.

Before the crash, officers lost sight of the vehicle. Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting a vehicle crashing in the creek next to a residence.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle in the creek, occupants had fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Kansas Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County Sheriff, St. George Police and Wamego Police all assisted in the search for the suspects.

During the investigation the suspects were identified. There is no public danger. One suspect has been arrested. Wamego Police Department is still investigating the incident, more information will be released at the conclusion.

