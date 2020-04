A local store had a run in with a car Friday.

A manager said he was inside the Vintage Stock store at 19th and Wanamaker just before 2 p.m. when he saw a car coming right through the front of the building.

The store was closed due to the coronavirus restrictions, so no one was hurt. The driver was okay too.

The manager said it knocked out some front windows, but there wasn't much damage to merchandise.

Once police responded, the car was able to drive away from the scene.