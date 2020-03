A car crashed into a tree on I-70 near 1st street Monday afternoon, Topeka Police officers say.

Around 2:45 p.m., a driver reportedly side-swiped a dump truck, drove the vehicle off the road and hit a tree, receiving minor injuries. It is unknown at this time whether or not they were transported to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Interstate opened about an hour after the crash.