Car chase through two counties, ends in Topeka

A chase beginning in Jackson County made its way through Topeka before coming to an end.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, the Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a vehicle weaving through traffic on Hwy 75 at excessive speeds.

Sheriff Morris said the chase began north of Holton when a deputy spotted the car and attempted to stop it near 262nd St. The vehicle fled south on Highway 75 at speeds near 120 mph.

Jackson Co. deputies attempted to use stop sticks in Holton, but failed. The car eventually entered Shawnee County, where further attempts to stop the car failed.

The suspect ended up heading south on Gage Blvd., then east on 10th Street. The chase ended at 10th and Warren.

The driver, identified as Engy Kerr, 23, has been taken into custody. She is being held in the Jackson Co. Jail for fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and numerous other traffic offenses.