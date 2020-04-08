Capitol Federal and Community Action open pop-up care station

Capitol Federal and local non-profit Community Action have opened a means for struggling Topeka families to access vital economic and basic necessities while limiting direct, person-to-person contact.

The "CapFed Community Care Station" opened April 8. It provides four lanes of drive-up service for completing social service applications, a secure area to safely transfer food and care packages and private, disinfected office suites for computer-related functions.

Tawny Stottlemire, Executive Director of Community Action, said, “As it became clear the coronavirus was going to put thousands of people out of work and the safety of our community would depend on strictly limiting personal interactions, we knew we would have to get creative to ensure Topekans had access to the supports and sense of hope they’d need.” She added, “When the idea of drive-through services came up, we immediately thought of partnering with Capitol Federal at the available Wanamaker facility. It has four drive-through lanes, is on a fixed Topeka Metro bus route and is near a number of essential services.”

John B. Dicus, CEO of Capitol Federal said, “Capitol Federal is proud to be able to donate our available Wanamaker South building to such a worthy, important and crucial cause to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. By utilizing the drive-thru lanes, the CapFed® Community Care Station will be a safe, one-stop shop for those needing assistance during these difficult times. We applaud and thank Community Action, and all the partner agencies involved in the pop-up station, for supporting and creating a stronger Topeka community.”

The CapFed Community Care Station will be open during these hours:

Monday: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

To schedule appointments and other additional information, call Community Action at (785) 836-4500