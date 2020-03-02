Capitol Federal Announces Get and Give Winner

Capitol Federal presented a $1,000 check to early education teacher Patricia Jolley.

She won the money during a get and give sweepstakes at the Topeka Home Show last month.

Part of being the winner meant that she had to choose which local non-profit would also receive $1,000.

Jolley chose the Topeka Rescue Mission.

"We have family members that work here and know that it's a good organization to distribute and that they help a lot of people," Jolley said.

Jolley says that she plans to use her winnings for a family vacation.