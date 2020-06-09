Capital City Bikeways project closes streets between Washburn and Lane

Topeka residents can expect to see the Bikeways Phase 3 construction between Washburn and Lane continue with closures for about 2 weeks.

The City of Topeka says that the Bikeways Phase 3 continues to progress as the contractor shutdown between Washburn and Lane on Monday, June 8.

The City says that the closure is only expected for 2 weeks but may be longer depending on weather conditions and other project-related delays.

For updates on the Bikeways project visit the CIP Project Portal.

