Capital City Bikeways project closes streets between Washburn and Lane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Topeka residents can expect to see the Bikeways Phase 3 construction between Washburn and Lane continue with closures for about 2 weeks.
The City of Topeka says that the Bikeways Phase 3 continues to progress as the contractor shutdown between Washburn and Lane on Monday, June 8.
The City says that the closure is only expected for 2 weeks but may be longer depending on weather conditions and other project-related delays.
For updates on the Bikeways project visit the CIP Project Portal.