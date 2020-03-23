Cap Fed teams with Boys & Girls Clubs to support families

A local financial institution and a non-profit group are teaming up to fill the gaps left by the state closing school buildings.

Capitol Federal presented a $700,000 grant Monday to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas. The award builds on their existing partnership.

The extra money will allow the Boys & Girls Clubs to work with school districts on filling gaps in meal service, ensuring deliveries from food pantries for families without transportation, supplying kits for home activities to keep kids academically engaged, and connecting people with health and social service resources.

"Last week, when all of a sudden kids weren't going back to school, and we started hearing about those kids at risk, and what opportunities they would have for food and those items that they're really in need on a daily basis, and the number of kids within our communities who were at risk, we just wanted to do something so we could help out," Capitol Federal CEO John Dicus said.

"News like this is new hope," said Dawn McWilliams, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka. "It also provides us with the opportunity to do what we are committed to doing and what we do best - and that is reaching kids and families who need us most."

Boys & Girls Clubs serve more than 43,000 young people statewide.

With their physical locations closed, Topeka's Boys & Girls Clubs launched a Dinner Dash Pack distribution. Drive-thru style meals will be given to children ages 18 and younger from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at three locations:

Adams Club, 550 SE 27th St.

Montara Unit, 6715 SW Westview Rd.

Teen Center, 1112 SE 10th Ave.

