Cancer survivors strut the runway at Couture for Cancer event

The American Cancer Society and local vendors teamed up for the 16th Annual Couture for Cancer event on Saturday.

The event combines compassion with fashion by putting on a runway show featuring local cancer survivors wearing clothing from local boutiques and designers.

The money raised will go on to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives by focusing on prevention and early detection.

Laura Sidlinger, one of the show's models, says the event is a great way to have a girl's night while supporting local cancer survivors.

"I think this gives an opportunity to raise awareness about cancer and people's journeys in a very fun and festive way but also to be among some very powerful amazing women who have faced the demon cancer and coming out as warriors and victorious."