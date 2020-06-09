Cancellation of Dicamba Products hurts Kansas Agriculture

The cancellation order for Dicamba products has negatively impacted Kansas Agriculture says the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a final cancelation for three Dicamba products in response to a court ruling that revoked registration for the products on Monday, June 8, according to the KDA.

The cancellation order intended to clarify the limited and specific circumstances when these products could be used for a limited period of time, including provisions for existing stocks, however the KDA has identified a hand full of unanswered questions on how the order applies to Kansas farmers and agribusinesses. The KDA says they are currently in communication with the EPA for further interpretation.

The EPA says the cancellation order addresses the sale, distribution and use of existing stocks of the three affected products: Engenia, FeXapan and Xtendimax with Vapogrip Technology.

According to the EPA further distribution or sale of all existing stocks of these products is allowed only to the end user and these sales can only be made by Kansas restricted use pesticide dealers.

The EPA says that growers, commercial applicators and agribusinesses that still have the products may end use applications until July 31, 2020, as long as all label restrictions are followed.

To keep up to date with the discussions between the KDA and EPA and for further information on the order visit the KDA website.

