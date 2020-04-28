Camso closing 2 plants in Emporia this week amid coronavirus concerns

Camso has announced it is closing both of its Emporia plants this week amid coronavirus concerns, according to KVOE Radio.

Martine Cormier, brand and internal communications manager for Camso, tells KVOE the manufacturing and remanufacturing plants will remain closed through the coming weekend.

The closures come despite what Camso calls “adequate preventative measures” that are in place.

According to KVOE, Cormier says temporary closures are part of what the company calls “all necessary actions to limit the spread of the virus and the consequences of the pandemic for its employees, customers and partners.”

Cormier didn't say whether an employee at either facility had contracted the virus. She added that Michelin Group, which includes Camso, won't disclose the number of workers involved.

The Emporia plant makes remanufactured tracks for off-road and agricultural vehicles.

Camso is based in Magog, Quebec, Canada, with plants in the United States, Asia and Europe.

The company was acquired in 2018 by Michelin in a $1.36-billion deal.