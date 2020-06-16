"Call For the Count" will boost Kansas Census activity

It’s time to make Kansas count, especially next week. The week of June 22nd through 28th is designated as a time to “Call for the Count.” This week-long, concentrated campaign will promote self-response to the 2020 Census. Kansans are encouraged to call on neighbors, friends and family to make sure they take part in the critically important, once-a-decade population count.

The Census campaign’s goal is to encourage every household and community in Kansas to be counted in the 2020 Census once, only once and in the right place. Census data is used to determine every state’s representation in Congress. It is also used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be dispersed. That money is used by communities across Kansas for emergency services, schools, roads, healthcare facilities and more.

The week is highlighted by events and activities to promote Census response statewide. The Kansas-based 2020 Census Partnership Team, along with the Kansas State Complete Count Committee, local Complete Count Committees, businesses, non-profits, schools and houses of worship statewide are joining together for the “Call for the Count” campaign.

By now, every Kansas household should have received an invitation to complete the 2020 Census. Households can respond online at my2020census.gov, by calling (English) 844-330-2020 or by mail. Starting in mid-August, Census enumerators will visit households that have not yet responded.