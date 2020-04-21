COVID tips scales against NOTO's Tipsy Carrot

Coronavirus-fueled business slowdowns have a NOTO Arts District business closing its doors.

The Tipsy Carrot posted Tuesday on Facebook that the COVID-19 situation made its anticipated slow months even slower, and they made the difficult decision to not re-open.

"Everything was going right, but our timing must have been off. With this current COVID-19 situation comes difficult decisions and hard looks at the situation that lies before you," the owners wrote in their Facebook post. "It’s not something taken lightly and there are a lot of factors, tears and remorse."

The Tipsy Carrot served smoothies, home-made ice cream, and other treats, with an eye to organic and natural.

The business opened in July 2019. In their post, they thank everyone who let them live their dream, and also those who are donating to small businesses through grants and other support.

"Thank you to the smiles we shared, the friendships we made, the families we got to meet, for inspiring us, for sharing with us and for trusting us to bring you delicious and nutritious eats. It was a dream come true, absolute dream," they wrote.

It's the second NOTO restaurant that won't return when social distancing restrictions end. NOTO Burrito closed March 18th, once stay at home orders were extended.

The restaurant was among the earliest businesses when the NOTO Arts District was first developing. Owner Jenny Torrence says she is pursuing new ownership for the space.