COVID-19 uncertainty causes change to wildlife rescue protocol

Uncertainty over COVID-19 has wildlife officials emphasizing the importance of leaving wild animals alone.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) sent a memo to Wildlife Rehabilitation Permit Holders this week that recommends the centers do not accept animals from outside people during this time in order to prevent transmitting COVID-19.

Recommendations from the memo in part reads, “The intake of all wildlife by permitted rehabilitation facilities should cease immediately. ”

Critics of the guidelines say there is limited evidence to support the spread of COVID-19 in between wild species.

Officials however say with information on COVID-19 continuing to evolve, they don't want to put any people or wildlife at risk.

“What we're asking for is some time, just so we can let the science catch up,” Assistant Secretary of Wildlife, Fisheries and Boating said over Skype Friday. “We're in meetings everyday with veterinarians and other wildlife biologists trying to keep up with what the science is doing and the research is showing us but we don't have that evidence [of lack of wild species transmission] and we don't have the evidence that they won't spread it either so it's sort of a precautionary measure.”

Miller elaborated that the recommendations do not stray from guidelines for the public in place at any time.

“A lot of times once you pick up and take that animal out of the wild no wonder what's going on with it, it's almost a death sentence to be re-rehabbed depending on the condition and their age,” he said. “Under the circumstances now we really just want people to leave them alone.”

KDWPT’s memo also states, “Wildlife currently in the possession of permitted rehabilitation facilities should remain at that facility until further notice in order to prevent the potential spread from infected animals back to the wild population.”

This guideline is set to last until more research can confirm it's safe to release them back into the wild.

"The risk factor here we're watching is animals coming into human care when it is unnecessary to do so because we do not want to risk humans possibly giving COVID-19 to the animal,” Dennis Dinwiddie the Director of Northeast Kansas Wildlife Rescue Group said on Skype Friday.

“Then when the animal has become releasable or cured or raised we don't want to risk that animal releasing it and transmitting it to that wild population."

Dinwiddie also noted this time of year is ‘high baby season’ for many different animal groups, like birds, so in the event you do encounter a wild animal by itself, you shouldn't assume the worst.

“We get multiple calls a day from people who found one of these fledglings and they believe it is a baby bird and want to bring it in when in fact that it’s doing exactly what it should be doing in exactly the place that it should be doing it and it needs to be left alone,” he said.

The best measures to take for the animal’s safety is not try to safely immediately.

"What someone should do is just pause and watch the wild animal for a few minutes” Dinwiddie explained. “Study it, observe it and check to see whether or not its behavior changes that would give you a whole new perspective as to if it needs help if after watching it for a few minutes you are convinced it is truly a wild animal that is in trouble sick injured or orphaned then you should contact the animal rescue hotline and we will and we will talk with you about what you need to do next with that animal."

The Shawnee Co. Animal Rescue Hotline can be reached at 785-575-1991.