State suspends sale of Kansas Turkey permits over COVID-19 concerns

Out of state hunters hoping to get a shot at a Kansas gobbler will have to wait until next year.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the state suspended the sale of non-resident turkey permits due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

While turkey hunting is mostly a solitary activity, Governor Kelly says the potential for inadvertent spread of COVID-19 due to travel associated with nonresident participation is not worth the risk.

Secretary Brad Lovelsess says interest in non-resident turkey permits started to increase as opportunities in other states started to go away.

The Department of Wildlife and Parks says non-resident hunters, landowners and tenants who have already purchased a turkey tag may still hunt this year, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

That includes a 14-day quarantine for states listed on the KDHE's "Travel Quarantine List."

Officials say non-resident hunters who purchased a turkey tag, but would like a refund can email "kdwp.sales@ks.gov."

Regular firearms and archery Spring Turkey season in Kansas runs from April 15th to May 31st.

