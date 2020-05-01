COVID-19 outbreak at Lansing slows state's plan to release inmates

Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas began releasing inmates this week as a way to check the spread of coronavirus in its prison system but stopped when an outbreak at Lansing Correctional Facility mushroomed.

She said Friday the outbreak created a danger of returning infected offenders to their communities.

As of Friday afternoon, 86 staff and 250 inmates at Lansing had tested positive for COVID-19. The big jump came earlier in the week, when all 219 inmates in one dorm-living unit were tested. Among those, 164 came back positive, even though the inmates did not have symptoms.

Kelly says the results raised safety concerns about releasing inmates back to their communities.

"We actually were in the process of developing a list of folks who were pretty close to release date anyways, six to eight weeks out, and then ranking them by risk factors - (things like) did they have a job? Did they have a place to go?," Kelly said. "We got six of them through that process and then we had the spike at Lansing and we really have had to slow that down."

Kelly said none of the six who were released to house arrest was from Lansing.

Lansing is on a facility-wide quarantine, with plans to test all inmates and staff this weekend.

