COVID-19 impacts on African American communities

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said it is working to add racial makeup to its breakdown of COVID-19 demographics, along with the current categories of age and gender.

The decision comes in light of a recent CDC report finding African American communities across the country are being hit harder by the pandemic.

The study shows that roughly 33% of those hospitalized by COVID-19 are African American, even though African Americans make up 13% of the U.S. population.

Curtis Pitts, Volunteer Director of Faith and Hard Works Ministry in Topeka, said health conditions associated with worse outcomes of the virus, are more prevalent in African American communities.

Those are things like diabetes, asthma and heart disease -- as well as lack of access to healthcare.

"Poverty doesn't have a race, but right now we're seeing that this disease is systematically attacking the African American community," said Pitts, "If one population is being affected more than others, then we have to bring in other resources and find out whats happening to that population."

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina agrees, and is advocating for more data to be released regarding the COVID-19 death rate and the African American community.

He cites a conversation with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about how high blood pressure is a leading underlying factor in coronavirus deaths, which is a condition more commonly found in African Americans.