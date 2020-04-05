COVID-19 community spread indicated in Riley Co.

There is new information to indicate community spread of the coronavirus in Riley County.

According to The Riley County Health Department, one of the more recent positive cases in Riley County did not travel outside of the community.

"A community spread case means the patient had no recent travel history or contact with another person known to be infected, indicating that the virus may have spread within the local community."

The patient is currently in isolation at their home in Riley County.

The patient confirmed that they went to the west side Dillons on March 26th and to Walmart on March 30th.

The source of the patient's exposure is unknown at this time.

