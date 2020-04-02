COVID-19 cases rise at local nursing home in Coffey County

A nursing home in Coffey County now has 26 positive cases of coronavirus among its residents and staff. The first was diagnosed just last week.

The outbreak is connected to Life Care Center of Burlington, with two more positive cases reported Thursday morning.

Coffey County Health Administrator, Lindsay Payer said, “Once a virus like this gets inside a nursing home, it's difficult to contain. As our physician explained it, once you have your first case, it's already too late.”

She said health officials are investigating how the first case started

“We haven’t come to a 100 percent conclusion yet, but it likely originated outside the facility and was brought in," said Payer.

Of the 26 cases, 13 are residents, the other half are staff.

Payer said, “We have a wing designated as our COVID wing, that they’re being cohorted there. Cohorted with staff and people who are positive.”

She said patients are hospitalized at Coffey Health System. With such a large outbreak, Life Care Center of Burlington has been given priority for testing.

“We are able to send them off and get results usually within 23 to 26 hours, because they’re associated, as soon as they have a fever or symptom we test them," said Payer.

With so many staff members in isolation, Payer said the facility has a new concern.

“Staffing has been a concern for the last 4 days, so we have made a request through our emergency management program that allows us to ask for staffing assistance for them and that request was approved," she said.

The community is also showing support.

“Our hospital has had people drawing sidewalk chalk messages to the health care workers," Payer said, "Some local residents have put out signs outside of Life Care. Our offices even provided drinks and snacks to the staff there.”

She said they will continue to do their part to stop the spread.

“We’ll get through this, we will," Payer said, "We have a great community here and the teamwork has been amazing, not only within my department, but amongst our partnering agencies.”

The Coffey County Health Department encourages people to stay home, maintain social distancing and wash your hands.

Only 18 of the 26 cases associated with Life Care Center are residents of Coffey County -- the others live in Lyon, Woodson and Osage counties.