COVID-19 cases linked to Topeka service area

The Shawnee County Health Department has identified several cases of COVID-19 linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike at mile marker 188.

The exposure is specifically designated to the service area food court and restrooms.

”While the risk of anyone being infected with coronavirus during a visit at the Turnpike food court is probably very low, it is not zero. We think that the public should know that information and should share it with their healthcare provider if they become sick," said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer.

People who have traveled to the food court or used the restrooms at the service area after April 23 should contact their doctor if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, including fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, chills, headache, sore throat, coughing, shortness of breath, or diarrhea.

The facility is currently closed for santitization.

The Shawnee County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority are investigating the cases that have come from the service area.

(Editors note: There was a typo in the original news release saying 19 cases of coronavirus. The Health Department corrected the release and only confirmed several cases at the service area.)