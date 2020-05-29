COVID-19 case confirmed in Lake of the Ozarks party-goer

Missouri health officials confirm a case of COVID-19 in a person who attended a crowded gathering at a Lake of the Ozarks pool bar.

Video of the Memorial Day weekend festivities went viral, sparking criticism of lack of social distancing.

The Camden Co., MO Health Department says the person lives in Boone Co., MO.

They publicly posted a timeline of where the person went Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 saying they need to inform "mass numbers of unknown people" with whom the person may have had contact.

The Health Dept. says the person arrived in the lake area Saturday, and started feeling symptoms Sunday, "so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit."

The following timeline was posted by the Camden Co. Health Dept:

Saturday May 23

Backwater Jacks ~1-5pm

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool 5:40pm-9pm

Backwater Jacks 940pm-10pm

Sunday May 24

Buffalo Wild Wings 1pm-2pm

Shady Gators ~2:30pm until~6:30-7pm

Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7pm

Health officials say anyone who was in those areas should monitor for symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell. Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their health care provider.