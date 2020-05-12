COVID-19 can lead to future developments in keeping public water safe

A recent study by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the University of Kansas Engineering School found remnants of COVID-19 at local wastewater plants.

"Detecting genetic material in wastewater may give local health officials knowledge of how widespread [COVID-19 ] is in their community," said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman on Friday when

The study left retired Kansas Water Office Water Resource Planner John Gottschamer thinking about how more research into water and viruses can help protect public water supplies.

"In Kansas I think we've done an outstanding job of maintaining the integrity of our public water supplies and we need to continue that,” Gottschamer said Tuesday. “But that focus needs to shift into preventing a pandemic from occurring if we do get some type of contamination in our water supply."

The actual COVID-19 virus cannot survive in wastewater, but Gottschamer said the study shows it's important to look into alternative water supplies and storage options in case of contamination.

"Let's face it, water is the most important resource that we have and we all need water and if that water supply gets damaged or contaminated by a live, threatening virus we've got to have some response to that."

If a substance is introduced without anyone knowing, results could be catastrophic.

"It increases the extent of the damage caused by that by a thousand percent it can impact everybody who has access and uses that water supply which increases because we have such little knowledge of water as a substance.”

Gottschamer said he knows water issues are usually not the most glamorous issues to discuss, but it is vital to keeping people safe.

“Most of those options when we talk about alternative water supply can be very expensive,” Gottschamer explained. “Until we can get water problems into the political arena we don’t have very much chance of them getting funded and projects and programs authorized to solve the problem.”

According to Gottschamer, the most significant benefit of expanding research into public water supplies is preparation for any future pandemic level threat.

“We don’t have a substitute for water we don’t have an alternative we don’t have another option so the ubiquitous-ness of water and everyone needing it I think is a start at having some preventive measures to keep this from happening.”