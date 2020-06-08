COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Dashboard launches

The COVID-19 Relief and Recover Dashboard from the Kansas Chamber of Commerce launched last week says the organization.

The Relief and Recovery Dashboard is meant to track data indicators that help identify and implement impactful public policy that leads to economic growth says a release from the Chamber.

"Now that our state and businesses are beginning to safely reopen, our elected leaders need to focus on enacting public policy that will lead to rapid economic growth," says Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. "Kansas was one of the last states to fully recover from the 2008 - 2009 Great Recession. Much of the delay was because of barriers that prevented businesses from investing and expanding their operations. This dashboard will help to track whether the state is recovering from economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through statewide restrictions and the loss of tens of thousands of jobs."

The Chamber says that the dashboard is focused on three areas of data: consumer and business spending, business recovery and employment income.

"Each area has multiple data sources that together will paint a picture of how Kansas is doing. Not only will these economic indicators allow investors and businesses to better forecast and plan their investments, but they will help Gov. Kelly and the Kansas Legislature identify regulations and statutes that need adjusting if Kansas is not recovering fast enough," says Cobb.

The dashboard is part of the Chamber’s effort to help Kansas businesses and state and community leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the release. Business resources are tracked on the website and includes a list of county COVID-19 orders.

The Chamber’s Relief and Recovery Agenda which put forth over 40 recommendations from business communities to help restart the economy was released in May according to the Chamber.

The Chamber says that the dashboard will be reviewed and updated on a monthly basis.

The dashboard as well as the business resource list and Relief and Recovery Agenda may be found on the Kansas Chamber of Commerce website.