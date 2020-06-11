COVID-19 Economic Recover Dashboard launches

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Dashboard has officially gone live says the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The Economic Recovery Taskforce, a subgroup of the Topeka/Shawnee County Community Recovery Taskforce and the Greater Topeka Foundation have released the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Dashboard which shows the economic response in Kansas after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic says the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, in February 2020 the U.S. entered a recession following a countrywide outbreak of COVID-19. Without looking at the dashboard, many will be aware that the decline in economic activity resulted a rapid change in the U.S. economy. However, as each community in Kansas moves forward with its reopening plans, we will find the impact of recovery reflected in the economic recovery dashboard,” says Freddy Mawyin, GO Topeka senior economic advisor and Economic Recovery Taskforce member.

The Foundation says the information included on the dashboard features consumer spending, unemployment claims, poverty rate and online job postings. It says that data for the dashboard comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Food and Nutrition Service U.S. of Agriculture, American Community Survey, Kansas Department of Labor, Kansas Department of Revenue and Harvard University Opportunity Insights Economic Tracker.

“It’s important for the public to see the needle move on recovery,” says GO Topeka President Molly Howey, member of the Economic Recovery Taskforce. “Right now, as businesses adjust their operations and reopen their doors, we’re witnessing a resurgence in our economy. The COVID-19 economic recovery dashboard will provide residents opportunity to access up-to-date economic statistics and witness our state’s stride toward recovery.”

The dashboard can be found on the Support Topeka webpage and will be updated regularly.

