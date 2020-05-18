COVID-19 Accountability Act introduced to House floor

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. helped introduce the COVID-19 Accountability Act to hold China accountable for creating a global crisis.

The Act holds China accountable for not containing COVID-19 as well as giving President Trump the authority to impose sanctions on China if they fail to fully cooperate with a complete investigation into the outbreak.

“Instead of alerting the world the severity of the virus when it was first discovered, the Chinese Communist Party spent months quieting dissenters and jailing those who spoke out and tried to sound the alarm,” says Rep. Marshall. “China’s inaction allowed the virus to spread around the world, causing massive death and devastation in the U.S. and every other country on the globe.”

Under the COVID-19 Accountability Act, President Trump would be required to make a certification to Congress within 60 days that China has taken the following actions:

Provided a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19

investigation led by the U.S., its allies, or United Nations affiliates

like the World Health Organization.

Closed all wet markets that have the potential to expose humans

to health risks.

Released all pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong that were

arrested in the post COVID-19 crackdowns.

“I was the first member of Congress to speak on the House floor about this issue and it is only through a thorough investigation of the events leading up to the spread of the virus that we will fully be able to understand the extent of China’s lying and cover ups,” says Rep. Marshall.

Trump would also be given the authority to impose a range of sanctions to hold China accountable. These include asset freezes, travel bans, visa revocations, restricting U.S. financial institutions from making loans to Chinese businesses and prohibiting Chinese firms from being listed on American stock exchanges.

The Act also requires the Federal Drug Administration to investigate the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, expands the research and development tax credit to incentivize innovation and commercial development of goods in the United States. The Act also calls upon the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to help Taiwan regain observer status at the WHO.

