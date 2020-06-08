CFAP Flexibility for cattle producers demanded by Congress

A letter demanding immediate flexibility for cattle producers applying for assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program was sent from Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“The dates set forth in the CFAP create significant disparities for many cattle producers, particularly for those who sold their animals after April 15,” says U.S. Congressman Marshall, M.D. “Our livestock owners have suffered for far too long and after assurances that they would receive assistance from the USDA, this program significantly miss the mark for far too many impacted cattle producers.”

Marshall, along with other members of the House Agriculture Committee sent the letter last week asking for an explanation of the methodology used in selecting dates to differentiate between which CFAP payments are for sales and those for inventory.

The letter claims that any cow/calf and stocker producer that sold after April 15 are harmed by the program design, which further harms those whose spring sale of calves is their only income from their herd for the year.

The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service data states that 1.55 million calves have been marketed for the weeks ending from April 17 through May 22. The letter goes on to state that the millions more that will continue to be impacted by dramatic price decline and the USDA’s failure to design a program that responds to those losses adequately.

Marshall says that due to reduction in product and closures at meat packing plants have dramatically reduced cattle slaughter capacity meaning that many small farm operations have to hold market-ready cattle for extra time and must sell them as soon as slaughter capacity is available.

“Producers who sold at prices lowered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic should be eligible for USDA’s response in CFAP, regardless of if those sales were before or after an arbitrary April 15 date,” says the letter.

The full letter and list of signing Congress people can be found here.

